Paris Hilton's Pink Private Jet - Here's What We Know About It
When traveling by air, the rich have more options than the average passenger. They can go for business or first class if they want a more premium flight with comfortable seating. For the mega-wealthy, a private jet rental offers a more ostentatious flying experience. However, for the top 1%, there's no better way to travel than by riding their own private plane, despite the hefty costs involved. Taylor Swift presumably spends around $8,000 per day on fuel alone to fly her $54 million Dassault 7X private jet.
Paris Hilton, the hotel heiress who gained fame for her reality show "The Simple Life" in the early 2000s, recently joined this club of private jet owners, after her entrepreneur husband, Carter Reum, gifted her a private aircraft, which she now calls "Sliv Air." Sliv is short for sliving, a portmanteau the socialite created by combining the colloquial term slaying with living your best life. By the looks of things, she may indeed be sliving with her custom ride.
Outside, Hilton's private jet features a blend of metallic white, metallic pink, and a unique shade the paint manufacturer has since named "Paris Pink." While most of the aircraft is still white, the turbine engine's casing and the underbelly are coated in pink. The jet's name, Sliv Air, is painted in white in the middle of the undercarriage, while Hilton's signature is painted in pink near the tail assembly. With all these paint modifications, it's easy to tell from the ground whenever the socialite's flying.
What's inside Paris Hilton's private jet?
While the aircraft already featured things not commonly found in commercial planes when Paris Hilton got it from her husband, the influencer still had it custom-designed to bring to life her signature style. When she gave People Magazine glimpse of her private jet in October 2024, the inside was mostly a combination of white and brown. It had tan seats, a wooden dresser, and all the dividers and cabinetry had wood accents. The rest of the space was in stock white color.
After the makeover, the 45-foot-long cabin looks like something straight out of a Barbie movie. From the pink hummingbird painting on the headliner to the glittering carpet and all the way to the gray seats featuring headrests with embossed logos and Aeristo leather inserts with quilt patterns and pink piping, there's no denying that the inside of the aircraft screams Paris in every way. Note that Hilton's seat has her name written on her headrest, while the rest have the Silv Air logo.
Meanwhile, the updated galley boasts gloss-white cabinetry, high-end appliances, and even a custom refrigerator, where Hilton likes to chill her eye masks. Everything else has been redesigned or modified to really embody the celebrity status of its owner, from the self-branded, heart-shaped champagne flutes to the matching pet accommodations for her Chihuahua, Prince Tokyo Gizmo Hilton. Even the chinaware and flatware have been customized with Sliv Air branding.
How much does Paris Hilton's private jet cost?
Paris Hilton's private jet is a Gulfstream G450, which was discontinued in 2018, after Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. moved forward with its new line of G500 units. Back when it was still in production, a new G450 would fetch more than $40 million. It's not clear how much Hilton's husband, Carter Reum, paid when he bought it for his wife.
Based on the pricing of the G450 on pre-owned marketplaces, a G450 could be worth between $9 million and $18 million today. More than the savings incurred from the deal, however, buying a pre-owned unit saved the couple from having to wait much longer, had Reum opted to commission a brand-new plane instead.
Additionally, with all the customizations and upgrades done on the private jet, plus Hilton's celebrity influence, the aircraft is now worth more than what the businessmen shelled out to acquire it. Realestates.tv, a social media-based real estate tracker for properties and prized possessions of celebrities, pegs Sliv Air to be worth around $60 million after the overhaul.
Though it's not the most expensive private jet ever made, the refurbished G450 is the perfect ride for a frequent flyer like Paris, as it is capable of flying for up to 4,350 nautical miles at a speed of .74 Mach or 575 mph on a single flight. This is enough for her to fly from Los Angeles to New York, or Miami to London without making stops.