Paris Hilton's Pink Private Jet - Here's What We Know About It

When traveling by air, the rich have more options than the average passenger. They can go for business or first class if they want a more premium flight with comfortable seating. For the mega-wealthy, a private jet rental offers a more ostentatious flying experience. However, for the top 1%, there's no better way to travel than by riding their own private plane, despite the hefty costs involved. Taylor Swift presumably spends around $8,000 per day on fuel alone to fly her $54 million Dassault 7X private jet.

Paris Hilton, the hotel heiress who gained fame for her reality show "The Simple Life" in the early 2000s, recently joined this club of private jet owners, after her entrepreneur husband, Carter Reum, gifted her a private aircraft, which she now calls "Sliv Air." Sliv is short for sliving, a portmanteau the socialite created by combining the colloquial term slaying with living your best life. By the looks of things, she may indeed be sliving with her custom ride.

Outside, Hilton's private jet features a blend of metallic white, metallic pink, and a unique shade the paint manufacturer has since named "Paris Pink." While most of the aircraft is still white, the turbine engine's casing and the underbelly are coated in pink. The jet's name, Sliv Air, is painted in white in the middle of the undercarriage, while Hilton's signature is painted in pink near the tail assembly. With all these paint modifications, it's easy to tell from the ground whenever the socialite's flying.