This Is 2025's Least-Driven Car, According To A New Study

Every household has its own unique vehicular needs for things like commuting to work or school, running errands, or family vacations. It's probably no surprise, then, that some cars are driven more than others. In May of 2025, I See Cars evaluated odometer readings from more than 1 million used cars sold over the preceding three years to determine the most- and least-driven cars of the year. The least-driven car of 2025 is the Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster; the retractable hardtop RF version was rated separately and landed in third place. Miata drivers clocked an average of 5,073 miles annually, which is just 41% of the average for all vehicles in the U.S. The study also calculated that the cost to purchase and operate a Miata is $6,540 for every 1,000 miles driven, almost three times as much as the most-driven car. That was the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, which sees an average of 20,882 miles in a year and costs $2,280 per 1,000 miles of driving.

Across the board, drivers tended to put more mileage on gas-powered cars and hybrids than EVs, and the 20 most-driven vehicles are an array of minivans, SUVs, and family sedans. The least-driven cars tended to be smaller, sportier models like the Miata and Mini Convertible, although inefficient SUVs like the GMC Hummer and Jeep Wrangler also made the bottom 20. While the Miata is unquestionably more fun to drive than a Chrysler Pacifica, there are plenty of reasons drivers might leave the sporty drop-top in the driveway in favor of a less-enjoyable family and gear hauler.