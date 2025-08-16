This Is 2025's Least-Driven Car, According To A New Study
Every household has its own unique vehicular needs for things like commuting to work or school, running errands, or family vacations. It's probably no surprise, then, that some cars are driven more than others. In May of 2025, I See Cars evaluated odometer readings from more than 1 million used cars sold over the preceding three years to determine the most- and least-driven cars of the year. The least-driven car of 2025 is the Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster; the retractable hardtop RF version was rated separately and landed in third place. Miata drivers clocked an average of 5,073 miles annually, which is just 41% of the average for all vehicles in the U.S. The study also calculated that the cost to purchase and operate a Miata is $6,540 for every 1,000 miles driven, almost three times as much as the most-driven car. That was the Chrysler Pacifica minivan, which sees an average of 20,882 miles in a year and costs $2,280 per 1,000 miles of driving.
Across the board, drivers tended to put more mileage on gas-powered cars and hybrids than EVs, and the 20 most-driven vehicles are an array of minivans, SUVs, and family sedans. The least-driven cars tended to be smaller, sportier models like the Miata and Mini Convertible, although inefficient SUVs like the GMC Hummer and Jeep Wrangler also made the bottom 20. While the Miata is unquestionably more fun to drive than a Chrysler Pacifica, there are plenty of reasons drivers might leave the sporty drop-top in the driveway in favor of a less-enjoyable family and gear hauler.
Why is the Miata the least-driven car in the U.S?
Many Miatas are considered 'toys' by their owners and are only driven in certain weather conditions or for special events. The Miata's two-seat occupancy and 4.5 cubic feet of cargo space make it ill-suited for family trips or shopping runs, regardless of how great a driving experience it offers. If it's the household's second, third, or fourth car, a Miata may be passed up in favor of a more utilitarian choice from the motor pool. The Miata is best for jaunts in nice weather along a winding stretch of road with one other person and limited luggage. It's not as impractical as some of the more exotic (and expensive) fun machines out there, but the Miata's appeal is somewhat tempered by it's lack of versatility.
Regardless of how little the average Miata is driven, the roadster has a lot going for it. The current Miata is powered by a naturally aspirated inline four-cylinder engine that sends 181 horsepower to the rear wheels through your choice of six-speed gearboxes: the standard manual or an optional automatic. Mazda's website describes the Miata as "a symbol of Mazda's car-making philosophy, 'Jinba Ittai,' which means horse and rider as one." In our review of the 2023 MX-5 Miata, we found that "the roadster's quintessential spirit of playfulness is alive and well." If that spirit, a 0-60 time of 5.5 seconds, and grip of .90g on a 300-foot skidpad piques your interest, here are some things to know before buying a new or used Mazda MX-5 Miata.