The Nakajima Kikka: All About Japan's Secret WWII Fighter Jet

The Nakajima Kikka ("Orange Blossom") was Japan's first turbojet (not to be confused with turbofan) aircraft, developed in 1944–45 as the Pacific War turned against Japan. Inspired by Germany's failed Messerschmitt Me 262, which Japanese officials had seen demonstrated during a 1942 visit, the Imperial Japanese Navy ordered Nakajima to design a compact, twin-engine attack jet. It needed to be easy to manufacture by unskilled labor and small enough to store in tunnels or caves to protect it from Allied air raids. Folding wings were specified for this reason.

The project was led by Kazuo Ohno and Kenichi Matsumura. While it looked similar to the Me 262, the Kikka was smaller and featured straight wings instead of the German jet's swept design. Initial concepts called for it to be a single-use kamikaze aircraft with no landing gear, carrying a single bomb. Early engine plans involved the Tsu-11 and Ne-12, but these lacked the required thrust. Japanese engineers, working from several photographs of Germany's BMW 003 turbojet brought back by Commander Eiichi Iwaya, reverse-engineered the Ishikawajima Ne-20 axial-flow turbojet, producing about 1,047 pounds of thrust.

The final Navy requirement called for a top speed of around 430 mph, a range of between 200 and 270 km depending on bomb load, and a takeoff run of 350 meters with rocket assistance. Armament plans for operational models included either a 500 kg or 800 kg bomb, or twin 30 mm Type 5 cannons for an interceptor version.