Why Mike Rowe's 1962 Dodge Truck Is Truly One-Of-A Kind

Mike Rowe – TV personality and podcast host — certainly had his work cut out for him when developing his all-custom 1962 Dodge Power Wagon, dubbed "Project S.W.E.A.T.," that was auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson's January 2025 Scottsdale event. The goal was always to build more than just a cool truck, though, as Rowe wanted it to be a rolling tribute to America's blue-collar backbone.

The fact that it was created to honor hardworking tradespeople certainly makes it special, but Rowe ensured the message it delivered packs more punch than just that, too. 100% of the $1,500,000 hammer price went directly to the mikeroweWORKS Foundation's Work Ethic Scholarship Program – a program that works to remove the stigma surrounding skilled labor jobs and offer funding to those who seek to pursue such careers.

Now that we've covered the Power Wagon's admirable goals, let's see just how one-of-a-kind the build really is. It's all about the numbers: It took over 8,000 hours to build this truck out of five separate donor vehicles, with the result being one awesome Power Wagon with over 1,000 horsepower from a glorious 426-CI Hellephant engine under the hood. It's difficult to think of another Power Wagon that even comes close to this, and perhaps that's a testament to just how unique Rowe's achievement here really is.