Where Are Channellock Tools Made And Who Owns The Brand?
Channellock got its start in 1886 as the Champion Bolt & Clipper Company when George B. DeArment began travelling from town to town selling his hand-forged farrier's tools. Since then, the company name has changed a time or two, finally settling on Channellock in 1963 to prevent the trademark name for its revolutionary pliers from becoming genericized, like the way reciprocating saws are commonly called Sawzalls.
Channellock's presence in Meadville, Pennsylvania, near the northwestern corner of the state, encompasses 260,000 square feet spread over two facilities. The company claims that it's one of the largest employers in the region, with over 350 full-time employees on the payroll.
As of 2025, Chanellock is still a DeArment family affair, with Jonathan "Jon" S. DeArment currently in the role of Executive Vice President (EVP) of Manufacturing and Engineering, after serving more than 10 years as Channellock President and COO. Jonathan DeArment was replaced as President by Jimmy Bromley, who also took on the role of Chief Operating Officer. Jon's brother, Ryan DeArment, serves the company as EVP of Sales and Marketing, while their sister, Joanie DeArment, retired following 22 years with the family business. Jon's father, William S. DeArment, serves as the company's chairman.
Are all Channellock tools made in the USA?
Since Channellock's foundation is built upon its pliers, it's not much of a surprise that the company still makes its line of 75 different styles and sizes of pliers in the United States of America. More specifically, it builds them in its Meadville, Pennsylvania, home base. Channellock claims that all of its "snips, non-locking pliers, professional drivers, pry bars, and ratcheting wrenches are 100% Made in the USA."
However, like most brands that still make tools in the USA, some of its products, such as the 132-piece Mechanic's Tool Set it offers, are made in Taiwan. Channellock claims that it only imports tools that meet its quality standards. Beyond its in-house criteria, Channellock's tools also often adhere to other standards, such as those administered by the American National Standards Institute, or ANSI.
Channellock's limited lifetime warranty applies to its line of made-in-the-U.S. pliers, wrenches, snips, and drivers. It covers the tool's original owner against defects in materials and workmanship. However, there are several exclusions for normal wear and tear, alterations, contact with hot wires, general misuse, neglect or lack of maintenance, and abuse or overload. When it comes to the company's other products, which include tools made outside the U.S., such as clamps, striking tools, socket sets, and combo wrenches, you'll have to contact Channellock for warranty information.