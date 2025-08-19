Where Are Channellock Tools Made And Who Owns The Brand?

Channellock got its start in 1886 as the Champion Bolt & Clipper Company when George B. DeArment began travelling from town to town selling his hand-forged farrier's tools. Since then, the company name has changed a time or two, finally settling on Channellock in 1963 to prevent the trademark name for its revolutionary pliers from becoming genericized, like the way reciprocating saws are commonly called Sawzalls.

Channellock's presence in Meadville, Pennsylvania, near the northwestern corner of the state, encompasses 260,000 square feet spread over two facilities. The company claims that it's one of the largest employers in the region, with over 350 full-time employees on the payroll.

As of 2025, Chanellock is still a DeArment family affair, with Jonathan "Jon" S. DeArment currently in the role of Executive Vice President (EVP) of Manufacturing and Engineering, after serving more than 10 years as Channellock President and COO. Jonathan DeArment was replaced as President by Jimmy Bromley, who also took on the role of Chief Operating Officer. Jon's brother, Ryan DeArment, serves the company as EVP of Sales and Marketing, while their sister, Joanie DeArment, retired following 22 years with the family business. Jon's father, William S. DeArment, serves as the company's chairman.