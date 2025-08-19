What Happens When You Press 'Notify Anyway' On iMessage (And How To Turn It Off)

If one were assembling a list of tech products that radically altered the way the modern world works, it's safe to assume that Apple's iPhone would be at, or at least near the top of the list. After all, when the devices hit the market in 2007, they were among the first to feature a phone, camera, and computer all in one easy-to-use handheld package. Even still, for many iPhone owners, one of the most frequently utilized features would no doubt be iMessage.

The device's text messaging app has been a legit game-changer in person-to-person communication, particularly for those users who might prefer to type out their words rather than speak them. As the iPhone has evolved, so too has iMessage, with the app now equipped with all manner of essential privacy settings. They include a Do Not Disturb feature and Focus Mode, which are designed to prevent messages and notifications from coming through when you need some peace and quiet. Those features can, however, be bypassed by senders via the "Notify Anyway" option.

Said feature pops up when a user attempts to send an iMessage to a user with privacy settings engaged, and allows them to override the settings when the message really needs to get through. Yes, the override option might prove helpful in an emergency situation. But it's still a feature some iPhone users might prefer didn't exist. If you're among them, you'll be happy to know you can turn "Notify Anyway" off on your iPhone.