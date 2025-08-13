What Happens If The Former Owner Of A Used Car Doesn't Pay The Sales Tax?

Purchasing a used vehicle can be a tricky adventure, as buyers are expected to properly assess the physical well-being of the exterior and interior of the car. But as the potential new buyer of a pre-owned car, you must also pay attention to the sales tax. In general, most states levy a sales tax on a transaction involving used vehicles and trade-ins. Depending on the state and the car's value, that percentage could be different — even zero. Moreover, in a few states, you can apply for exemptions, as well. But if you live in a state where a sales tax is applicable, you should be careful before the transaction of a pre-owned vehicle is finalized.

If the ownership of a used car is transferred, the buyer is accountable for paying any pending sales tax on the vehicle, and not doing so is a punishable offense that falls under the aegis of local tax evasion laws, starting with penalties. In the state of Alabama, for example, the car's new owner is held liable if there are any unpaid taxes, even if they were accrued by the previous owner. "As a general rule, officers, members, owners, and anyone with any responsibility for financial decisions could be held personally liable for unpaid sales tax," says RSM, an accounting firm that offers tax and auditing services. The company's US arm further adds that different rules apply when it comes to personal liabilities and how the associated taxes must be recovered.