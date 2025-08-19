Do Airlines Really Fly Empty 'Ghost Flights' Just To Hold Slots?

Ghost flights are commercial planes operating with few or no passengers. The practice gained public attention during the pandemic, when demand collapsed but some airlines kept flying near-empty routes. The main reason cited is the "use it or lose it" rule for airport slots. At congested airports, slots are limited and valuable. Normally, carriers must use them at least 80% of the time in a season to keep them for the next. When restrictions grounded travel in 2020, Europe lowered the threshold to 50%, later 64% and then 70%. Even with these adjustments, flights with minimal passengers continued.

Airlines argue that not all ghost flights are about slot retention. Some reposition planes, carry cargo, or meet maintenance and crew licensing requirements. Others were repatriation flights during border closures. But campaigners say these explanations don't fully account for thousands of empty or almost empty flights recorded by regulators. The U.K. Civil Aviation Authority data shows over 5,000 flights with zero passengers and another 35,000 at under 10% capacity since 2019. Greenpeace estimates 100,000 ghost flights in Europe in just one winter season. That scale has fueled claims that protecting slots is still a major factor, especially for large network carriers operating through key hubs.