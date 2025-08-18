The Oldsmobile Concept Car That Was Way Ahead Of Its Time

Some automotive brands are short lived, and offer little in the way of a storied legacy, such as GM's Geo. Conversely, there are several important moments in the history of the Oldsmobile, and the brand lasted over a century, contributing significantly to the industry that can still be felt today. One of its last attempts at reinventing itself, the automaker revealed a concept car, called the Oldsmobile Profile just prior to the turn of the 21st century.

The Profile was very forward thinking and incorporated technology unheard of at the time, but would later be featured in yet to be released models, like the Tesla Model X, and Chrysler 200, among others. Well before Elon Musk's Model 3 released in 2017, this Oldsmobile incorporated a "Smart Card" technology, which functioned like a traditional key, allowing access to the vehicle, the ability to start the car, and more. While rotary shift knobs are available on a variety of models such as the Chrysler Pacifica and 200, as well as the Jaguar XF, the Profile offered this design back in 2000.

This wasn't the Profile's only attempt at upping the ante, it also offered a hands-free cell phone system using Bluetooth, and the ability to connect to the internet. Although, details of the full functionality of these advanced features were a bit fuzzy from the automaker. Still, these would later become mainstream modern additions to many models across the industry.