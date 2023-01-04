Here's What You Need To Do If Your Telsa's Door Handle Is Frozen Shut

During the winter, snow and ice can wreak all kinds of havoc across the land, which means stuck windows and frozen door handles for all. Tesla owners might find the coldest parts of the year especially troubling when their car's sleek, recessed door handles freeze solid, giving them nothing to grab onto. They may be cool and aerodynamic the rest of the year, but if they're covered with ice, you're stuck.

Owners of these expensive EVs may be understandably reluctant to pound away on their cars. You could always wait for it to thaw on its own, but if you fancy yourself a DIYer or can't wait for nature to balance things out, you can do a few things to get yourself out of the deep freeze.

The best solutions can be found right in the car's manual, and you can be sure that you're not doing anything to damage your vehicle since the advice is coming from Tesla itself.