How Tesla's Aero Wheels Improve Efficiency More Than You Would Expect

When it comes to all-electric vehicles, wheels and tires make a huge difference. EV automakers offer different sets of wheels — designed to increase performance or range — and different sets of tires, including winter and summer tires.

Tire manufacturer Continental explains why EVs need different tires: It's all about weight, torque, and sound. Due to the lack of combustion engines, all-electric cars are quieter, and normal tires and wheels are not used because they are noisier. EVs also put in more torque on the road than traditional cars. Finally, weight, the battery pack on an EV weighs more than a fully loaded gas tank in a traditional car, therefore tires are modified for extra weight. EV tires also have to perform all the security features traditional wheels and tires do — rapid braking, driving on wet and dry roads, and mileage wear — with these added challenges.

Drag and resistance play a major role in EVs, and the aerodynamic characteristics of an all-electric are exhaustively tested to reduce them. Low-resistance tires and aerodynamic wheels increase range, and grip, and reduce noise performance. Tesla uses Michelin special tires and has its in-house technology for wheels called aero wheels.