What Is Tmat And How Can It Make Organizing Your Truck Bed Easier?

If you've ever owned a pickup truck and used it either for work or perhaps overlanding, you know firsthand just how frustrating it can be to try and keep everything in the bed neat and organized. It doesn't matter how smartly you pack all of your gear, because as soon as you've powered around a few tight corners or bounced down a dirt road, the chances are your bed needs tidying again.

Tmat is a product that aims to minimize this mess, with a patent-pending bed mat design that uses a variety of cargo blockers to keep everything in place as you drive. The Tmat system at its most basic level consists of numerous flat square panels and trim pieces which interlock with one another to fill the bed space. Open slots on the flat panels allow cargo blockers to be slotted in, and it's these that help to keep your cargo seated firmly in place when driving. Tmat is keen to point out that the product should not be used with open-bed pickup trucks, or with the tailgate down either.

The cargo blockers can be stationary or adjustable, plus various accessories – such as bed dividers and bucket holders — allow you to split the bed how you wish, organize it as you please, and keep virtually anything in place when driving.