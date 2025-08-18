What Is Tmat And How Can It Make Organizing Your Truck Bed Easier?
If you've ever owned a pickup truck and used it either for work or perhaps overlanding, you know firsthand just how frustrating it can be to try and keep everything in the bed neat and organized. It doesn't matter how smartly you pack all of your gear, because as soon as you've powered around a few tight corners or bounced down a dirt road, the chances are your bed needs tidying again.
Tmat is a product that aims to minimize this mess, with a patent-pending bed mat design that uses a variety of cargo blockers to keep everything in place as you drive. The Tmat system at its most basic level consists of numerous flat square panels and trim pieces which interlock with one another to fill the bed space. Open slots on the flat panels allow cargo blockers to be slotted in, and it's these that help to keep your cargo seated firmly in place when driving. Tmat is keen to point out that the product should not be used with open-bed pickup trucks, or with the tailgate down either.
The cargo blockers can be stationary or adjustable, plus various accessories – such as bed dividers and bucket holders — allow you to split the bed how you wish, organize it as you please, and keep virtually anything in place when driving.
How to install and use the Tmat system
Tmat claims that installing this system is a five-minute job. Various kits are available for a smattering of popular pickup truck models, including Ford's best-selling vehicle of 2025 so far, the F-150. Prices do vary, but for example, a generic mid-size pickup truck kit costs $299.99. The pieces simply clip into place on top of each other; Tmat suggests fitting them together row by row and knocking them into place with a rubber mallet, before finishing off by attaching the trim pieces. The mat sits neatly between the wheel wells, which means it can easily be pulled out onto the tailgate without catching.
The Tmat system has received very little in the way of bad press, with fewer than a handful of non-five-star reviews on Trustpilot, out of a total of 50. However, notes left in three- and four-star reviews include wishing the mat itself were a little beefier, and that some had to be trimmed to fit. It's not made clear whether the individual who had to trim the mat purchased a generic or model-specific Tmat system.
Once the mat is assembled, the rest is up to you. Install the cargo blockers, bed dividers, bucket holders, and everything else to suit you and your cargo. To answer a few FAQs, there's no need to drill or modify your vehicle for the Tmat system to be installed; it can be cleaned with either a shop-vac, blower, or power washer, plus the versatile design means it can be installed into pretty much any enclosed cargo area. It's also worth noting that the Tmat system will work with most bed covers, making it an accessory that is compatible with tonneau covers.