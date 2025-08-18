How Long Do Ryobi's Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mower Batteries Last?
For smaller property maintenance needs, you can get away with a simple push lawn mower. However, larger homes with several acres of land, a bigger, more capable lawn mower could be a more suitable option. Apart from cutting grass, there are also other ways to use riding lawn mowers, like plowing snow, hauling, and even fertilizing. With this, it's no wonder that a lot of people think it's worth the investment, especially the ones from reputable power tool manufacturing brands like Ryobi.
Depending on the size of your yard, finding the right Ryobi Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mower Kit for you will vary. Priced at $4,999, the 30-inch model is designed to last one acre for every full charge of its two 80V batteries. For just another thousand dollars, its 42-inch lawn mower can cut three times more ground with a maximum of 3 acres per charge. If you need something that can cover up to 4 acres on a full battery, you'll want to get the 54-inch kit instead. But for this model, you should expect to pay out just under $7,000.
In general, the reviews for all three 80V HP Brushless Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower Kits are rated pretty consistently, wherein most people are satisfied with their performance. But to manage expectations, there were also a lot of recurring problems, especially when it comes to the battery. Here's what people have to say about its three models and some similar alternatives that you can snag instead.
Is the Ryobi Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mower worth buying?
To start with, the most popular 30-inch model has generated an average rating of 4.3 stars from over 129 people (and with over 90 people thinking it's worth a perfect rating). Some of the most common feedback from people for the smallest variant is that they love that it is easy to drive and compact. In addition, some people also mentioned that they liked the various adjustments for both height and speed, plus minimal issues with maintenance. However, there were a few 1-star reviews that reported concerns with traction and the joystick.
As for the 42-inch model, more than a hundred users also scored it pretty similarly with the preceding model at 4.3 stars on average. While the bulk of the buyers gave it above 4 stars, there were reviews citing problems with the LCD and components like the joystick dust cover and parking brake cover coming off. On the other hand, the 54-inch model is the least popular option, but it is still rated well at 4 stars by 80+ users.
Lastly, there have been reports of issues with contacting support across the board, as well as recurring concerns with breaking down and the batteries, including charging and failing while being in use. Several users did mention service teams coming over to do necessary fixes, as well as replacing defective battery units. Although, one user did cautioned that they filed seven reports within a year and a half.
Highly-rated lawn mowers with long battery life
In the past, we've mentioned how Ryobi battery issues could also be due to a multitude of reasons, including improper storage. So, it's important to take reviews related to battery issues with a grain of salt, especially if the user did not qualify whether they took steps to maintain their lawn mower up to standard. But if you want to consider a different manufacturer, there are other highly-rated lawn mowers, such as those from EGO Power+.
Tagged as the number 1 best seller under Amazon's Riding Lawn Mowers & Tractors category, the EGO Power+ Electric Riding Lawn Mowers models have collectively received an average rating of 4.2 stars from over 270+ Amazon users. Priced at $5,999, its 42-inch deck with a zero-turn radius that runs on four 56V 12Ah batteries is on par with the Ryobi model for the same price. However, it falls a little short and promises 2.5 acres per charge (or about half an acre less than the 42-inch Ryobi). It is also slightly less powerful with 22 horsepower versus the Ryobi's 31 horsepower. If you're looking for something similar to the Ryobi's 54-inch model, the 52-inch EGO Power+ Electric Riding Lawn Mower is available for the same $6,999 price, with installments of up to 2 years available for qualified buyers on Amazon. However, note that the EGO lawn mower has a smaller deck size and a lower power output of 25 horsepower, compared to the Ryobi's 42 horsepower.