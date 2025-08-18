How Long Do Ryobi's Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mower Batteries Last?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

For smaller property maintenance needs, you can get away with a simple push lawn mower. However, larger homes with several acres of land, a bigger, more capable lawn mower could be a more suitable option. Apart from cutting grass, there are also other ways to use riding lawn mowers, like plowing snow, hauling, and even fertilizing. With this, it's no wonder that a lot of people think it's worth the investment, especially the ones from reputable power tool manufacturing brands like Ryobi.

Depending on the size of your yard, finding the right Ryobi Electric Zero Turn Lawn Mower Kit for you will vary. Priced at $4,999, the 30-inch model is designed to last one acre for every full charge of its two 80V batteries. For just another thousand dollars, its 42-inch lawn mower can cut three times more ground with a maximum of 3 acres per charge. If you need something that can cover up to 4 acres on a full battery, you'll want to get the 54-inch kit instead. But for this model, you should expect to pay out just under $7,000.

In general, the reviews for all three 80V HP Brushless Electric Zero Turn Riding Mower Kits are rated pretty consistently, wherein most people are satisfied with their performance. But to manage expectations, there were also a lot of recurring problems, especially when it comes to the battery. Here's what people have to say about its three models and some similar alternatives that you can snag instead.