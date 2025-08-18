What Engine Powered The Mustang From The Fast & Furious: Tokyo Drift?

There's no arguing with the fact that "The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift" is a one of the cult gearhead films of the 21st century, and partially responsible for the rise of interest in Japanese tuning culture. While Supras and Skylines are often hailed as the icons of the series, there's a particular 1967 Ford Mustang, much like the Eleanor, that also sticks in people's minds, and it's all down to a rather peculiar engine choice.

Peeking under the hood, you would typically expect to find a thunderous V8, but here instead is a 2.6-liter RB26 inline-six. That's right, an R34 GT-R gave up its six-cylinder to power this Mustang. This was a bold move from the production team, and quite a controversial one for car enthusiasts to witness. However, this swap wasn't just a random creative decision. For Sean Boswell, the movie's protagonist and an all-American gearhead, the swapping of an RB26 into a classic Mustang symbolically marked his full immersion into Japan's tuning culture.

Another fact which many fans don't realize is that the Mustang we saw tearing through Tokyo wasn't just a one-off. Like most cars in the "Fast & Furious" universe, it was one of several — six or seven, according to Craig Lieberman, a technical advisor on the franchise. Only one of those actually had the RB26 under the hood. The rest sported good old-fashioned V8s, and those are the cars that did the actual drifting, while the hero car stayed largely out of harm's way.