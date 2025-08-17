This Engine Has Powered More Planes Than Any Other In History

There are certain engines that become more than just a powerplant. In motoring terms, the iconic engines that powered the muscle car era spring to mind. However, aviation also has its share of engines that have become legends. The Rolls-Royce Merlin is an example of one such engine. This iconic engine played a major role in winning the air war during World War II. Another on the list is the CFM56 engine. While it may not have the recognition or the war record of the Merlin engine, it is the best-selling engine in commercial aviation history.

The CFM56 engine entered service in 1982. Since then, there have been more than 34,000 engines built, and these have accumulated over 1.3 billion flight hours. While most famously the engine was used to power narrow-bodied airliners like the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320, it also powered the four-engined Airbus A340. It isn't only associated with civilian aircraft; the engine has also powered some military aircraft.

The military roll of honor includes tankers like the KC-135 and C-135FR, AWACS aircraft (E-3 & E-6), and the P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol plane. But its most famous role is undoubtedly with narrow-bodied aircraft. Indeed, if you flew any Boeing 737 from the eighties up to the Next-Generation family, or the Airbus A320 up to the New Engine Option (NEO), then the CFM56 very likely powered your flight.