DeWalt FlexTorq 100-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set: Here's Everything That's Included
Because there are applications better suited for impact drivers versus drill/drivers, a well-rounded tool collection should include both. If you do own both tools, you can likely use the same ¼-inch hex bits for each, though that doesn't mean you necessarily should. Bits you use for a power drill may fit your impact driver, but they may not be strong enough to handle the higher torque and hammer mechanism it uses compared to a standard drill/driver. That's why you should only use impact-rated bits specifically built for impact drivers.
The DeWalt FlexTorq 100-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set is the most comprehensive collection of FlexTorq bits you can get in a single kit. DeWalt's FlexTorq line differs from its Max Fit line of ¼-inch bits in that they are purposely made to be used with impact drivers. The black bits have CNC-machined tips designed to fit precisely into a screwhead to reduce cam-outs and have what DeWalt calls an "extended FlexTorq Zone" that better transfers torque from the driver to the fastener.
The set comes with a storage case that securely latches shut with a transparent lid that allows you to see its contents without opening it. The case is part of DeWalt's ToughCase+ system of connectable storage units that allow you to optimize space and keep your various bits more organized. DeWalt uses a bit-bar design that also makes it easier to pull out the one you need as well as offer more customizable placement to personalize your setup. Of course, all this would mean squat if the set didn't include the bits you need. Here's a closer look at everything included with DeWalt's FlexTorq 100-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set.
DeWalt's 100-piece set includes driver bits, nut drivers, and more
DeWalt makes multiple sets of FlexTorq bits, including a 40-piece option that is one of the DeWalt products under $30 worth adding to your tool collection. But if you're a professional or a DIYer handling more versatile projects, you'll get the most out of what's included in DeWalt's 100-piece set (product code DWANGFT100SETC). The DeWalt FlexTorq 100-Piece Impact Driver Bit Set is currently available from Lowe's for $45 and around $42 on Amazon.
Included in the kit are several different driver types: Phillips, slotted/flathead, Torx, square, and hex. There's a range of different sizes for each type, as well, giving you plenty of options for whatever you're working with, whether it's hardwood, softwood, plastic, metal, or other automotive, machinery, and general construction applications. Multiples of certain bits are provided in case you lose or wear them down with repeated use, such as four 1-inch PH1 Phillips bits and five 1-inch T25 Torx pieces, for example.
In addition to driver bits, the set also includes over a dozen DeWalt Black and Gold metal drill bits, which use a black oxide coating for improved corrosion resistance. They range from 1/16-inch to ⅜-inch in size. Additionally, the 100-piece set comes with two nut drivers (5/16-inch and ¼-inch) and a ⅜-inch socket adapter, as well as a magnetic bit tip holder and magnetic screw lock sleeve. DeWalt's magnetic screw lock is especially useful as it minimizes drops and reduces wobbling when using an impact driver — DeWalt or otherwise.