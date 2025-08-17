Can You Double Tow In Florida? Here's What The Law Says

There are some weird auto laws in Florida (especially one involving an elephant), and when it comes to towing multiple trailers, the Sunshine State is more strict than many others. As the name implies, double towing is when a truck is pulling not one, but two trailers daisy-chained together. So, for example, a pickup truck towing an RV, and the RV pulling a golf cart. But don't try this in Florida, as it's illegal. Non-commercial automobiles can't be more than a total of two units, connected together.

There are a few reasons why you might want to rethink double towing, even if you're outside of Florida state lines. First, the trailering laws are different depending on which state you're traveling in. While double towing is illegal in a number of states along the east coast, further west, it's well within the confines of the law. This can be confusing if your route crosses multiple state lines, requiring you to research and verify the laws in each. In addition, some state laws on the matter are very clear, while others may not explicitly name double towing in the wording, but provide an overall maximum length allowed.