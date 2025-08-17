Can You Double Tow In Florida? Here's What The Law Says
There are some weird auto laws in Florida (especially one involving an elephant), and when it comes to towing multiple trailers, the Sunshine State is more strict than many others. As the name implies, double towing is when a truck is pulling not one, but two trailers daisy-chained together. So, for example, a pickup truck towing an RV, and the RV pulling a golf cart. But don't try this in Florida, as it's illegal. Non-commercial automobiles can't be more than a total of two units, connected together.
There are a few reasons why you might want to rethink double towing, even if you're outside of Florida state lines. First, the trailering laws are different depending on which state you're traveling in. While double towing is illegal in a number of states along the east coast, further west, it's well within the confines of the law. This can be confusing if your route crosses multiple state lines, requiring you to research and verify the laws in each. In addition, some state laws on the matter are very clear, while others may not explicitly name double towing in the wording, but provide an overall maximum length allowed.
The dangers of double towing
You need to be especially cognizant of the maximum weight your vehicle can safely pull, avoiding the dangers if you tow over capacity. The additional weight when double towing will also significantly impact your stopping power and place a much greater strain on the brakes. Meaning, if you don't provide additional space between you and the vehicle in front, the extra weight of double towing can prevent you from stopping in time, potentially leading to a collision with another motorist.
In terms of RVs, it can be tempting to have your truck pull a camper, and the camper to pull something like a UTV on a trailer. Unfortunately, while convenient, this can lead to some issues regarding your recreational vehicle's frame. Essentially, with another trailer behind the RV, it creates a lot of movement, which puts more strain on things like the sidewalls of your camper. Some motorists experienced with RV travel have noted bending on the back-end frame of their fifth wheel, and a potential for weak points such as windows or other cutouts to suffer cracking, if attempting to double tow.
Semi trucks can pull doubles in Florida, and it provides some advantages
You may have seen a semi truck pulling two smaller trailers before, even in Florida. Of course, it is possible for certain vehicles to pull even more under specific circumstances, such as the Kenworth C510, one of the largest semi trucks in the world, which can pull five trailers at once. However, according to the Florida State Statute 316.515, commercial vehicles are permitted to pull two trailers legally. However, not just any CDL truck driver can pull doubles. You must first get a "T" endorsement, which requires passing a written test that includes questions surrounding safety and braking.
These shorter trailers or "pups" provide some benefits to shipping carriers like FedEx. Firstly, a single longer trailer is typically 53 feet long, so two 28-foot smaller trailers provide a bit of extra space while still remaining within the state's laws. Beyond extra cargo room, these pups can be more maneuverable, as they pivot when turning, where a single trailer does not. Lastly, with two separate trailers, a driver can make stops at multiple facilities on the same run. This practice enables a more efficient approach to delivering freight, and that's why you'll often see doubles used by shipping carriers.