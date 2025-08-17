How Fast Were Yamaha's 400cc Scooters, And Why Did It Stop Making Them?

If you're a motocross fan, the first bike that probably comes to mind when you think of Yamaha Corporation is the YZ450F and the YZ250, thanks to their long history of success in motocross racing. Still, the bike maker has a hand in every facet of the world of motorcycles with popular offerings such as the FZ range of premium 150cc commuter bikes and the MT-15 series of motorcycles. The Japanese bike maker has also made headway in four-wheeler territory, building high-performance engine blocks for Toyota, Volvo, and even Ford's special Taurus SHO V6 engine.

While Vespa and Honda dominate the scooter market, Yamaha has a strong presence in the market, especially in the maxi-scooter segment. It has a wide range of popular offerings from smaller 125cc and 155cc scooters, mid-tier 250cc to 400cc scooters, and even high-end 500cc options. In the mid-tier 400cc scooter segment, the Japanese bike-maker offered the XMAX.

The Yamaha XMAX 400 scooter is a mid-tier range bike that was manufactured starting in 2013 to bridge the gap between tiny city-focused scooters and larger maxi-scooter offerings such as the TMAX. It was discontinued in 2020. This bike was released as an upgrade to Yamaha's smaller XMAX 300. The XMAX 400 featured a 395cc DOHC engine capable of making 33 hp at 7,000 RPM and 26.6 lb-ft of torque at 6,000 RPM. The XMAX 400 scooter combines the agility you'd get in smaller scooters with the power and performance of larger motorcycles — offering the perfect balance of city commuting and longer, comfortable rides out in the country roads. The XMAX wasn't designed for performance, and as a result, has a reputation for comfortably cruising at highway speeds of between 65mph and 70mph.