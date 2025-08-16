Can A Boeing Pilot Fly An Airbus Jet?

In commercial aviation, Boeing and Airbus dominate the market. For commercial pilots, this duopoly means that there is a very high chance that they will be flying one of the big two's aircraft at some point during their career. At a quick glance, it can be difficult to tell Airbus and Boeing aircraft apart — at least from an exterior viewpoint. However, from a pilot's viewpoint, the picture is radically different. For instance, sitting in the cockpit of a Boeing 737 looks entirely different from sitting in the same seat on the Airbus equivalent model — the Airbus A320.

The most obvious visible difference to confront the pilot will be the control column. In the case of the Boeing 737, this is a more "familiar" yoke-type controller, whereas the Airbus is controlled by a side-controller that is more akin to a joystick. While this is a visibly striking difference, the differences go beyond mere aesthetics. The design ethos of both companies is apparent in how their aircraft interact with pilots. Airbus planes can be described as using the pilots to aid the computer that flies the plane. With Boeing, the story is the opposite — the computers aid the pilots to fly the plane. In short, this means that a Boeing pilot won't be able to jump into the captain's seat of an Airbus jet and fly it successfully, at least not without knowing how to work the flight computers and avionics suite.