Is It Safe To Use Windex On Car Windows? Here's What You Need To Know
No matter how hard you try putting it off, eventually your car will need to be washed. While it may not seem like it, you need to wash your car regularly to keep your vehicle looking its best and add to its functionality by preventing debris from building up in unwanted places. As you grow more accustomed to cleaning your car, you'll discover that there's no single product that can be used on every part of the vehicle. This is especially true of the windows. Since they're made of glass, whatever you use must be able to clean them without leaving behind streaks or smudges.
The first thing many people think of for cleaning windows is a trusty bottle of Windex. After all, its consistent functionality as a household glass cleaner is so well-known that "window" is literally part of its name. But can its proven usefulness around the home translate to car windows? In short, yes, you can use Windex on your car windows and windshield without any issue. There's yet to be any substantial proof that the glass cleaner will bring about harm to car glass or tint in any way. Nevertheless, some types of Windex are generally considered to be better suited for such purposes than others.
Windex can be used on car glass, but one variation tops them all
In general, there shouldn't be any issue with using Windex on your car's windows, even if using a windshield-specific cleaning product is the more ideal option. Naturally, you may hesitate to use a cleaning product designed for household use on your windshield, especially if you have a sensitive custom-made tint. For such scenarios, it doesn't hurt to take some extra precautions.
Of the several Windex varieties available, the company itself most recommends its Ammonia-Free Glass Cleaner for use on car windows and other surfaces inside a vehicle. As its name implies, this spray possesses a gentler formula free of ammonia, a common chemical found in cleaners that can damage some surfaces. That being said, even the gentle version shouldn't be used on all surfaces. For example, you should still avoid using it on any painted areas of your car. If your windows are tinted, test the spray on a small section first to see how it reacts before cleaning the full window. The spray has been received positively by buyers with a 4.7 out of 5-star rating average on Windex's site, with customers finding it effective without leaving undesirable streaks.
How you clean your car's windows is often more important than the product you use. Be sure to wipe your windows with a clean microfiber cloth, as other towels or fabrics can often leave behind streaks and scratches. Never work on your windows in direct sunlight and always wait until the surface is cool before cleaning. Using your Windex in tandem with rubbing alcohol can further aid in cutting down on residue.