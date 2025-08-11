Yes, Dial-Up Internet Was Still A Thing In 2025 - Here's Why AOL Is Ending It For Good

AOL, formerly known as America Online, announced that it is shutting down its dial-up internet service. The move stirred a wave of shock and dilemma across the internet, with many wondering how dial-up internet survived when broadband connections have been mainstream for so long, and we have already entered the age of satellite internet connectivity, even in remote regions of the globe. For a huge chunk of the internet users out there, they never got to even experience how dial-up internet services even worked.

Interestingly, dial-up internet started from university labs in the US and the UK, before it went commercial in the US under the label SprintLink. The fundamental difference between modern broadband and dial-up internet service was the way the connection was established. As the name makes it abundantly clear, it required access to a physical phone line. Users had to sit through a series of static shrieks and beeps before the connection was established, and each time a call was made, an Internet Protocol (IP) address was assigned. This is a crucial distinction.

Broadband connections are always-on, which means your PC stays connected to the internet until the DLS line is disconnected or the cable box is physically unplugged. With dial-up internet, the unique address is changed each time because you call the service provider. This aspect technically makes dial-up internet a stronger option from a security perspective against hackers who can exploit IP address knowledge to launch attacks, track location, and exploit vulnerabilities.