DeWalt Vs. Craftsman Impact Driver: How These Competitor Power Tools Compare
Power tools come in numerous different shapes and sizes, with applications including everything from sawing through various materials to drilling holes and installing fasteners. For those working in the trades, as well as hobbyists and DIYers, these devices can be an essential part of daily life. One particularly versatile and useful example of a power tool is the impact driver. These devices are similar to drills in that they use rotational power to spin a chuck, but set themselves apart by also utilizing an internal anvil to generate impact. The combination of rotational energy and impact, as well as the ¼-inch chuck that allows users to install any number of bits and attachments, makes impact drivers extremely valuable for everything from auto repair to home improvement jobs and a virtually unlimited number of hobbies.
When it comes to purchasing an impact driver, you have a huge number of options. Of today's many power tool brands, DeWalt and Craftsman are both well-known standouts. While DeWalt and Craftsman are owned by the same company — Stanley Black & Decker — the tools each company sells have their differences. We checked out both brands' inventories and found numerous impact driver models, but, for the sake of comparison, we chose 20-volt versions from each company.
The DeWalt model provides slightly more power than the Craftsman
We chose to compare the DeWalt 20V Max XR Cordless 3-Speed Impact Driver and the Craftsman V20 Cordless Impact Driver. The two devices are relatively similar, with a few exceptions. First of all, the DeWalt product is slightly more expensive. It costs $169.00 normally at Home Depot, but is currently on sale for $129.00. In comparison, the Craftsman model costs $119.00 at Lowe's.
Besides cost, there are several other differences between the two tools. Overall, the DeWalt model is slightly more powerful. It offers maximum speeds of 3,400 rpm and top torque outputs of 1,825 inch-pounds. The Craftsman impact driver provides top speeds of 3,200 rpm and a maximum torque output of 1,800 inch-pounds. These discrepancies are to be expected when comparing DeWalt and Craftsman products. Despite the fact that both brands are owned by the same company, Stanley Black & Decker classifies the DeWalt line as the more professionally-oriented roster of tools, while Craftsman products are ideal for hobbyists and DIYers.
Besides the differences covered above, the DeWalt tool is roughly one pound heavier than the Craftsman model and comes with marginally different dimensions. The DeWalt impact driver also comes with a built-in belt hook. Other than that, both tools provide an integrated LED light, a ¼-inch chuck, and three speed settings. They also both come with variable speed triggers, allowing for precise control of your work, and both run using 20-volt lithium-ion batteries.
DeWalt vs. Craftsman impact driver warranties and user reviews
It's also important to consider the products' warranties, as well as the experiences of other users. Both tools come with a limited three-year warranty; for DeWalt, the warranty also includes a one-year free service contract and a 90-day money-back guarantee. The company states that it will repair any tool damaged by manufacturer defects or faulty materials for three years after the original purchase, but this guarantee only applies to the original purchaser and does not cover wear caused by normal use or neglect.
The Craftsman three-year limited warranty comes with similar caveats. The company states that the warranty covers manufacturer's defects and faulty materials, but does not apply to damage caused by normal wear and tear or misuse. The Craftsman product also comes with a 90-day guarantee, during which the company will refund or replace your tool if you're not completely satisfied with its performance.
As far as user ratings go, both the DeWalt and Craftsman impact drivers come with relatively positive reviews. The DeWalt product boasts 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 35 user reviews on the company's official site and 4.7 out of 5 stars based on 131 reviews at Home Depot. The Craftsman impact driver features 5 out of 5 stars based on 29 reviews on the company site and 4.9 out of 5 stars based on 11 user reviews at Lowe's. Similar ratings for both products can be found through other retailers, and most customers seem overwhelmingly pleased with their purchases.