DeWalt Vs. Craftsman Impact Driver: How These Competitor Power Tools Compare

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Power tools come in numerous different shapes and sizes, with applications including everything from sawing through various materials to drilling holes and installing fasteners. For those working in the trades, as well as hobbyists and DIYers, these devices can be an essential part of daily life. One particularly versatile and useful example of a power tool is the impact driver. These devices are similar to drills in that they use rotational power to spin a chuck, but set themselves apart by also utilizing an internal anvil to generate impact. The combination of rotational energy and impact, as well as the ¼-inch chuck that allows users to install any number of bits and attachments, makes impact drivers extremely valuable for everything from auto repair to home improvement jobs and a virtually unlimited number of hobbies.

When it comes to purchasing an impact driver, you have a huge number of options. Of today's many power tool brands, DeWalt and Craftsman are both well-known standouts. While DeWalt and Craftsman are owned by the same company — Stanley Black & Decker — the tools each company sells have their differences. We checked out both brands' inventories and found numerous impact driver models, but, for the sake of comparison, we chose 20-volt versions from each company.