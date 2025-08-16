What's The Point Of Yamaha's Silent Guitar & How Much Does One Weigh?

It can often be challenging for musicians who need to practice regularly and singer-songwriters who might get inspired at all hours, not to disturb those around them. In a shared space with family or roommates, the SLG series silent guitar, which is 80 percent quieter than a standard acoustic guitar, according to Yamaha, won't have the occupants of the next room pounding against the wall or asking you to play quieter.

Of course, this instrument is only at a low volume to those around you. Plug one of the best over-ear headphones you can buy into the silent guitar, and you alone will be met with a rich sound signature at the volume of your choosing. In a traditional acoustic guitar, the resonance emanates from the body of the instrument, but Yamaha has managed to reproduce this sound with a bodiless design. Using emulation technology called SRT, the silent guitar features the same tones, natural note decay and sound warmth as a traditional acoustic.

While the silent guitar can recreate the sound of an acoustic instrument, it's much more portable. It weighs 4.6 pounds, which is actually just slightly heavier than Yamaha's FG830 Dreadnought, a large full-bodied acoustic model at around 4.3 pounds (1.99 kilograms). But a large section of the silent guitar's frame comes off, enabling you to travel with a smaller and more manageable case. In fact, according to the manufacturer, this instrument easily slides into the overhead storage bin of commercial airliners.