What Are The Pros & Cons Of Owning Or Leasing A Private Jet? Here's What You Should Know

But that control comes with a steep cost, with the world's largest jet costing more than $400 million. Very light jets, on the other hand, like the HondaJet Elite are priced under $5.5 million, and large jets like the Bombardier Global 5000 range from $35 million to $60 million. Buying used can save money, but it may involve additional costs for upgrades or refurbishments. The price of owning a jet doesn't stop at the purchase, though. Annual operating expenses typically range from $500,000 to $1 million and include routine maintenance, unexpected repairs, hangar fees, insurance, and crew salaries. These expenses are the owner's responsibility and can vary depending on the aircraft type and usage. For buyers, consultants, and management companies, it can help streamline both the acquisition and day-to-day operation of the jet.

If you're not flying frequently, it's easy to underuse the asset. Meanwhile, it's still depreciating. On average, small business jets lose about 23 to 25% of their value in the first five years, while large or long-range jets can depreciate by up to 26%. Factors like age, flight hours, cycles, maintenance history, and outdated technology significantly affect resale value. Some models, like the Gulfstream G650, tend to retain value better due to strong demand and advanced performance features.

Commercial flights require none of this; you book, show up, and fly. There are no long-term financial obligations, no maintenance schedules, and no hangar space to lease. It's the obvious choice for those who don't want to manage an asset with so many moving parts.