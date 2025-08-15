The Intriguing Mystery Behind England's Lost WW2 Aircraft Carrier

On June 8, 1940, just four days after the evacuation of Dunkirk, the United Kingdom's Royal Navy suffered its worst loss of World War II when its HMS Glorious aircraft carrier and two destroyer escorts, the HMS Arden and HMS Acasta, were sunk by two German battlecruisers, the Scharnhorst and Gneisenau, as they sailed through Norwegian waters. With only forty-one survivors, the tragic loss killed 1,515 British and Maltese navy men, making it the bloodiest naval loss of the war for U.K. forces and one of the deadliest shipwrecks of WWII. Despite the tragedy's high profile, questions still surround the sinking some 85 years later, with politicians, historians, and military personnel doubting the Royal Navy's account of the incident.

Official accounts of the sinking state that the Glorious and its two escorts were spotted by German battleships while heading to the small British island of Scapa Flow to refuel. According to reports, adverse wind conditions prevented the Glorious from launching its aircraft, while the ships' boilers, having been shut down before the attack, were slow in reaching top speeds, stranding the warships in a firefight that left them on the bottom of the Arctic Ocean two hours later.

While some naval skirmishes, like the Battle of Midway, are infamous for sinking the most aircraft carriers, this story stands out in the history of aircraft carriers for its lack of clarity. Prime Minister Winston Churchill himself questioned the Royal Navy's explanation. For nearly a century, observers have pondered several questions this official account fails to answer: why did the Glorious separate from its convoy? Why didn't the aircraft carrier defend itself properly? And why could the three ships neither execute evasive maneuvers nor spot the German ships initially?