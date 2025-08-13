How Fast Is The World's Fastest Semi-Truck?

Semi-trucks are most commonly spotted lining the highways, transporting tonnes of goods from one location to the next. Whether it's food, hazardous materials, or construction goods, semi-trucks are still one of the most convenient ways of moving significant loads up and down the country. In order to rack up the miles reliably, semi-trucks use turbo-diesel engines. The goal here is to provide the trucks with heaps of low-down torque, which is perfect for towing. Semi-truck engines also need to prove impressively durable over long periods of time, so that they can cover hundreds of thousands of miles without failure, and for this, large-capacity diesel engines are perfect.

However, instead of covering huge distances at a steady pace, some semi-truck enthusiasts are more interested in pushing the limits of their huge platforms. This can result in some seriously fast semi-trucks, but one stands head and shoulders above the rest when it comes to show-stopping performance, and it's known as the Volvo Iron Knight.

The Iron Knight was crowned as the world's fastest semi-truck back in 2016, when it claimed the world record in both the standing 500-meter and kilometer (1,000-meter) categories, in addition to cracking a top speed of 171 mph. Considering that most semi-trucks will rarely see north of 65 mph, this puts the mighty Volvo's achievement into some perspective. The records set by the Iron Knight have also been standing for very close to a decade now, which suggests the powerful Volvo has little in the way of competition.