3 Harley-Davidson Models With Fat Rear Tires

There are several reasons why some motorcycles have fat tires. For one, the extra width can provide better grip, especially for heavier bikes. Fatter tires may also last longer on heavier bikes, as skinnier tires distribute the bike's weight across a smaller surface area. This decreased wear is especially relevant when leaning into turns, since the frictional force of the road is applied to the sides of the tire. However, the main reason many riders prefer fat tires on their motorcycles is purely for the aesthetics.

In fact, the drawbacks of fat tires almost always outweigh the benefits — literally. Bigger tires mean heavier overall bike weight, which decreases fuel mileage and demands more power from the engine to accelerate. Plus, the wider tires require riders to lean more and apply greater pressure to the handlebars when turning. These negatives may be the reason so few Harley-Davidson models come with fat rear tires. Although the brand has a heavyweight reputation, it seems Harley-Davidson prioritizes smooth handling and optimized engine power over chunky rear tires.

That being said, there are a couple of Harley-Davidson models that were officially released with fat rear tires. For this list, we've defined "fat tires" to mean any tires with widths measuring 240 millimeters or wider. These include models from the appropriately-named Fat Boy, as well as the Breakout line. On top of that, there are a few models that prove popular for fat-tire mods. Here, we focus on customized Fat Boy examples, although other Harleys are also commonly fitted with wide tires, such as the Night Rod Special.