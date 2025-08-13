How The F-111 Strike Aircraft Led To The Iconic F-14 Fighter Jet

In the 1960s, the U.S. military tried to solve two problems with one aircraft. Then-Secretary of Defense Robert McNamara pushed the Tactical Fighter Experimental (TFX) program, hoping to create a single jet for both the Air Force and Navy. That meant one airframe to serve as a land-based bomber and a carrier-based fleet defender. The result was the General Dynamics F-111 Aardwark (now retired): a variable-geometry wing aircraft specialized for each service. The Air Force got the F-111A, a low-level strike bomber. The Navy got the F-111B, a long-range interceptor armed with AIM-54 Phoenix missiles. But that didn't work out.

The Navy's F-111B suffered from critical flaws, despite being one of the fastest bombers ever made. It was too heavy for carrier operations, nearly 10,000 pounds above the desired weight target. Pilots also complained of poor visibility during landing and underwhelming acceleration on final approach.

By the time the F-111B reached carrier testing, it had earned a reputation as sluggish, unstable, and downright dangerous for Navy missions. Only one prototype ever touched down on a carrier. The rest never made it that far. Ultimately, even top brass at the Navy admitted it was unfit. Vice Adm. Tom Connolly famously declared: "There isn't enough thrust in all Christendom to make a Navy fighter out of that airplane." So the Navy canceled it in 1968.