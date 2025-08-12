Kindle Rewards: What Are Kindle Points And How Do You Use Them?
For many of us, Amazon's Kindle gave us our first taste of the digital book reading experience, whether through one of the e-commerce giant's electronic devices or its standalone e-reader app. The Kindle ecosystem is filled with titles from all genres, with new releases being added to the library daily. Most of these books are not free, but you can gain access to them via the Kindle Unlimited subscription, dubbed one of the best ebook subscription services in 2025, for a monthly fee of $11.99. Or, you can purchase them individually.
Buying ebooks from Amazon comes with perks. The most obvious is having full ownership of the titles, rather than just renting them from the retailer's digital library. This allows you to download a copy that you can transfer and read via non-Kindle e-readers. Another perk is that you can earn Kindle Points with every purchase of an ebook or a printed version from Amazon. Introduced fairly recently as part of the Kindle Rewards program, Kindle Points are a type of digital reward that users can convert to savings over time.
Once you have accumulated enough Kindle Points — the reward threshold is 300 points — you can use them to redeem a $3 credit or savings on your next Kindle book purchase at checkout. Points do not last forever, though, so you should use them before they expire. According to the online retailer, Kindle Points can only be redeemed within three months after they're issued to your account.
How to earn Kindle Points?
Earning Kindle Points is as easy as making a purchase on Amazon.com. But to start earning, you need to be part of the Kindle Rewards program first. Unfortunately, this program is only available to users based in the U.S., which means overseas customers don't have a way to join and earn points. As a free program, users don't need to sign up or opt in to unlock the service. You are automatically enrolled the moment you start buying an ebook or an eligible print book from Amazon.
Buying a Kindle-format ebook rewards you with three Kindle Points for every dollar spent. For eligible print books, you can earn one Kindle Point for every dollar spent. The maximum you can get from a single purchase is 200. However, on double or triple point days, you get to earn more Kindle Points, with the maximum being 400 per eligible book. Completing bonus offers also earns you points. On the other hand, Kindle Points will be deducted from your account if you return a book and ask for a refund.
It's important to note that only eligible purchases yield Kindle Points. Excluded from the list are textbooks, magazines, newspapers, audiobooks, digital subscriptions, and Comixology publications. You also cannot use Kindle Points on other items, like physical goods and Amazon Gift Cards. Finally, since a purchase is required to earn points, you won't be receiving any during Amazon's Stuff Your Kindle Day, when thousands of titles are available for free.