Kindle Rewards: What Are Kindle Points And How Do You Use Them?

For many of us, Amazon's Kindle gave us our first taste of the digital book reading experience, whether through one of the e-commerce giant's electronic devices or its standalone e-reader app. The Kindle ecosystem is filled with titles from all genres, with new releases being added to the library daily. Most of these books are not free, but you can gain access to them via the Kindle Unlimited subscription, dubbed one of the best ebook subscription services in 2025, for a monthly fee of $11.99. Or, you can purchase them individually.

Buying ebooks from Amazon comes with perks. The most obvious is having full ownership of the titles, rather than just renting them from the retailer's digital library. This allows you to download a copy that you can transfer and read via non-Kindle e-readers. Another perk is that you can earn Kindle Points with every purchase of an ebook or a printed version from Amazon. Introduced fairly recently as part of the Kindle Rewards program, Kindle Points are a type of digital reward that users can convert to savings over time.

Once you have accumulated enough Kindle Points — the reward threshold is 300 points — you can use them to redeem a $3 credit or savings on your next Kindle book purchase at checkout. Points do not last forever, though, so you should use them before they expire. According to the online retailer, Kindle Points can only be redeemed within three months after they're issued to your account.