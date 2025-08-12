The One Thing Intel Knows It Needs To Compete With AMD's X3D CPU Lineup

Intel was already on thin ice after the Raptor Lake instability issues, and its current Arrow Lake series hasn't exactly helped. Despite a new platform, higher clock speeds, and more cores, the latest Core Ultra 200-series CPUs have actually shown worse gaming performance than their predecessors. AMD, meanwhile, has continued to improve through its CPU generations, and gamers have taken notice. As of the July 2025 Steam Hardware Survey, AMD processors now power over 41% of user PCs. That rise is largely thanks to its X3D CPUs, which use larger (level 3) 3D V-Cache to reduce latency and deliver noticeably higher framerates in modern games. It's also the one area where Intel still has no real answer.

In 2024, Intel publicly confirmed it had no plans to bring 3D-stacked cache (similar to AMD) to its desktop chips anytime soon. But change may finally be coming. All eyes are now on Nova Lake, Intel's next generation of Core Ultra desktop CPUs, expected in late 2026. Rumors suggest it could introduce bLLC (Big Last-Level Cache), which is supposed to be Intel's new fighting chance to compete against AMD's X3D CPUs.

A rumored Arrow Lake refresh is reportedly coming before that, but since it's based on the current Arrow Lake architecture (LGA 1851) with some modest AI-powered updates, expectations are low. While nothing is confirmed yet, the concept itself isn't theoretical — Intel already uses a "Local Cache" tile beneath its ClearWater Forest Xeon CPUs, similar to AMD's under-core 3D V-cache, which is proof that an L3 cache-powered Intel gaming CPU is possible.