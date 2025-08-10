Don't Buy An A/C Recharge Kit Before You Check The Label For This Additive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As the summer continues along, it has proven quite a scorcher for many. Home air conditioning setups are being pushed to their limits, and getting into a car after it sits in the sun for a while is a miserable, sweltering experience. This is where a car's A/C becomes your best friend, pushing out all that hot, stuffy air — a process that can be aided by a science-based trick that cools a car without immediate A/C — in favor of the cool stuff. To keep it running at its best and pumping refreshing air into the cabin, an A/C refresh may be in order. This is an easy maintenance task, but if you're not careful, it can have major consequences.

An A/C recharge is pretty simple. Turn on the A/C, remove the low-pressure cap, pop the can with the refrigerant gauge on, and fill it up. However, depending on what's in said can, you could be in trouble. Some recharge kits come with stop-leak additives according to their label, which sound great in theory. As it turns out, though, they can actually damage your A/C system in time, gumming up elements like the A/C lines and compressor.

TikTok user @royaltyautoservice pointed this out in a video on the matter, adding that if you use such refrigerant on your car, chances are mechanics will refuse to work on your A/C system afterward. It could damage their machinery, so they won't take the risk. Evidently, stop-leak refrigerant formula isn't ideal. With that said, some might find it worth using here and there.