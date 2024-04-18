How Much Does It Cost To Get Your Car's A/C Recharged?

With the hot months quickly approaching, it's important that your car's air conditioner produces cold air. Few things are worse than sitting in a hot car with an air conditioner that gives you no reprieve from the heat outside. If your car's air conditioner isn't producing the cold air you expect, it might be time to recharge it. Unfortunately, that means taking your car to a professional, which means spending money.

Just as you can save money when changing your car's air filter, you could attempt recharging the A/C yourself to save some money. In fact, there are some automotive diagnostic tools from Harbor Freight that can help you determine whether a recharge is necessary or not. However, a professional won't only solve the problem for you, they'll also be able to find the cause of the issue.

Rest assured, if you have to shell out some cash for an A/C recharge, it will only cost somewhere between $150 and $300. The cost will vary depending on the make and model of your vehicle. If you decide to go the DIY route, it only costs between $40-$60 for a recharge kit.