Apollo 13 Wasn't Commander Jim Lovell's Only Special Ride

As a naval aviator, test pilot, and NASA astronaut, Capt. Jim Lovell traveled in some remarkable vehicles over the course of his long, storied lifetime, including spacecraft attached to 360-foot-tall Saturn V rockets capable of 24,200 miles per hour. His most well-known ride is one that didn't go as planned –Apollo 13 — where he uttered the words later paraphrased and immortalized by Tom Hanks: "Houston, we've had a problem here." But Lovell had other special rides, including ones much closer to the ground, such as his 1968 Chevrolet C3 Corvette.

The silver Corvette is currently on display at the National Corvette Museum, located in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where it houses some of the most notable makes and models from Chevy, including the only 1983 Corvette still in existence. Its inclusion of Lovell's ride is a testament to the legacy of both the astronaut and his 1968 C3, part of the Corvette's legendary and incredibly cool Shark Generation. The Corvette C3 models made between 1968 and 1982 earned this nickname because their design borrowed from Bill Mitchell's famous Mako Shark II concept, deviating greatly from the previous C2 generation.

With its low-slung body, flared fenders, and pointed nose, Lovell's choice of a silver Corvette made it especially shark-like. His 1968 C3 was powered by a 327-ci engine capable of delivering 300 horsepower. Despite Lovell's history as a test pilot, requiring exceptional handling skills, the 1968 C3 was an automatic. Lovell wasn't the only astronaut behind the wheel of a 'Vette. In fact, the Corvette was closely associated with NASA's astronauts at the time.