Do Bentley Cars Hold Their Value? Here's What They Typically Cost Used

A Bentley Continental GT is one of the coolest grand touring cars ever built, and is also one of the very best the brand has ever offered. However, that does not stop it from depreciating up to 38% after five years of ownership. At the time of writing this article, a decent used 2015 Bentley Continental GT on Autotrader costs as "little" as $50,000, which is more than 70% less compared to a brand-new one back in 2015. This begs the question of whether this Bentley is a bargain of the century or whether the price reflects the trouble.

Even though a 10-year-old Continental GT can be had for a fraction of its original price, that doesn't mean its running costs have depreciated accordingly. In most cases, it's the opposite; the costs of maintaining it are higher the older the car gets. What's even worse is the fact that a 10-year-old Bentley is much more likely to require a major repair, and those can be excruciatingly expensive.

The Bentley Flying Spur is also set to lose 43% of its initial value after five years, while its 10-year value prospect is pretty similar to the Continental GT at around 70%. For example, buying a two-year-old Flying Spur can save buyers as much as $68,685 compared to a brand-new one.