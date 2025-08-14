Here's What Happens If You Drive Off Without Your Car's Key Fob

Traditionally, drivers had only a metal key to start their vehicle, which made it impossible to venture off without it. However, it was the 2003 Mercedes-Benz that became the first to offer starting functionality from a smart key. Today, key fobs have become more commonplace across the industry. In fact, many new cars don't come with keys anymore; instead, they rely on key fobs that utilize proximity technology and low-frequency radio waves to communicate with the starter button. While your car may have a key fob holder, what if instead of being safely secured inside your vehicle, you somehow drove off and left it behind?

Fortunately, there's no need to speculate, as this scenario has been tested by curious motorists. The answer? Nothing happens, at least initially. The vehicle will continue to operate normally, albeit with perhaps some audible warnings alerting you that the car can't sense the fob. However, once you stop and shut off your engine, you're stuck, as the ignition won't operate without registering the key fob. If, for some reason, the engine cuts out at any point during your journey without the key fob, you will be stranded, which is why even short trips are risky without it.

As these remote keyless features have become more advanced, the price of replacing the key fob itself has also climbed. If you manage to lose your fob, a new one from the dealership will run anywhere from around $50 to more than $100. Before you can use it, the key fob must be programmed, which may or may not incur a labor charge from the dealer.