Why The Soviet Military Nuked Their Own Gas Wells Multiple Times

The terms "nuclear explosions" and "peace" don't exactly sound alike. Yet, that's exactly what transpired merely a few decades ago, when the Soviet Union deployed nuclear weapons to extinguish oil well fires and stimulate gas production. The formerstate disclosed as many as 16 experimental and industrial explosions for construction purposes in fields such as petroleum, gas, minerals, and water resource development. But the concept was not unique to the Soviet Union, nor was it the first to the game.

In 1957, the U.S. government kicked off the Plowshare program for nuclear explosions in civil and industrial projects — an idea that first garnered attention following the famous "Atoms for Peace" speech by then-President Dwight D. Eisenhower. The whole exercise is broadly classified as peaceful uses of nuclear explosions (PNE), and between 1957 and 1973, the U.S. government conducted 27 nuclear tests for excavation projects, gas production, and production of rare isotopes. The objectives were not too different on the other side of the Atlantic.

Efrim. P. Slavskiy, an official in the Soviet nuclear program, championed the cause of PNEs. In 1965, when the state carried out a 140 kiloton nuclear explosion in Kazakhstan, Slavskiy was the first person to swim the lake formed in the crater created by the event. A year later, the idea of using nuclear explosions for extinguishing runaway gas wells was proposed in the wake of an industry-wide crisis. In just a year, numerous successful operations were carried out to close wells.