AT&T Data Breach: You Could Be Owed Up To $5,000 If Affected By The Leaks

Leading U.S. telecom carrier, AT&T, announced just over a year ago that data linked to 73 million current and former customers was illicitly accessed and listed on the dark web. A few months later, the company dropped another bombshell, revealing that a threat actor stole "records of calls and texts of nearly all of AT&T's wireless customers and customers of mobile virtual network operators ("MVNO") using AT&T's wireless network" between 2022 and 2024. In the wake of the incidents, separate class action lawsuits were filed against AT&T, and it has finally agreed to settle them in an all-cash transaction totaling $177 million.

Notably, all AT&T customers (past and present) who qualify as "class members" can now file a claim and receive up to $5,000 in compensation. Let's start with the eligibility criteria first. If you live in the U.S. and your data was affected by the breach, you can file a claim to receive a portion of the first settlement fund worth $149 million. If your call records were stolen in the second security incident, you are eligible for a portion of the second class action lawsuit settlement, with compensation worth $28 million.

An individual can file a "class member" claim in both cases (Overlap Settlement Class Member), as long as their data was leaked or accessed by the bad actors behind the attack. It's worth pointing out that only the affected AT&T customers who file a claim will receive a portion of the settlement, and it will NOT be automatically credited to the millions of affected users universally.