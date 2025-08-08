AT&T Data Breach: You Could Be Owed Up To $5,000 If Affected By The Leaks
Leading U.S. telecom carrier, AT&T, announced just over a year ago that data linked to 73 million current and former customers was illicitly accessed and listed on the dark web. A few months later, the company dropped another bombshell, revealing that a threat actor stole "records of calls and texts of nearly all of AT&T's wireless customers and customers of mobile virtual network operators ("MVNO") using AT&T's wireless network" between 2022 and 2024. In the wake of the incidents, separate class action lawsuits were filed against AT&T, and it has finally agreed to settle them in an all-cash transaction totaling $177 million.
Notably, all AT&T customers (past and present) who qualify as "class members" can now file a claim and receive up to $5,000 in compensation. Let's start with the eligibility criteria first. If you live in the U.S. and your data was affected by the breach, you can file a claim to receive a portion of the first settlement fund worth $149 million. If your call records were stolen in the second security incident, you are eligible for a portion of the second class action lawsuit settlement, with compensation worth $28 million.
An individual can file a "class member" claim in both cases (Overlap Settlement Class Member), as long as their data was leaked or accessed by the bad actors behind the attack. It's worth pointing out that only the affected AT&T customers who file a claim will receive a portion of the settlement, and it will NOT be automatically credited to the millions of affected users universally.
The fine print
All the documents related to the class action lawsuits, including the individual as well as overlap claim forms, are available at the TelecomDataSettlement.com website, with all the instructions on sending the claims in tow. The deadline for submitting a claim form ends on November 18, 2025. Starting with the meatier first lawsuit, class members are entitled to payouts worth up to $5,000. They must, however, prove that their data was accessed as part of the breach, starting from 2019.
The data in question could be names, addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses, dates of birth, account passcodes, billing account numbers, and Social Security numbers. As part of the second lawsuit filed against AT&T, affected parties can file a Documented Loss Cash Payment claim and get up to $2,500 as part of the settlement. The customers who file a claim for a part of this fund must have had their data, including telephone numbers, contact details of people who interacted with the affected users, the number of interactions, and aggregate call durations.
In addition to the Documented Loss Cash Payment for the first (up to $5,000) and second (up to $2,500) class action cases, customers can also opt for a Tier Cash Payment route. This approach guarantees them a pro rata share of the settlement fund, once the settlement administration costs, attorneys' fees, and service awards are paid out. The remaining cash will then be distributed among the customers who filed a claim. Do keep in mind that if you receive a portion of the settlement fund, you can no longer file a case against AT&T over the data leak incidents.