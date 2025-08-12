What Does 'GAWR' Stand For On A Car Or Truck?

Gross axle weight (GAW) is easy to confuse with GAWR, or even GVWR (gross vehicle weight rating). GAW, which you can measure by driving your wheel over a truck scale, refers to how much of your cargo's weight is currently pressing down on an axle, so that number changes depending on how you load your vehicle. Meanwhile, a car or truck's GVWR is the total combined weight it can safely handle. GAWR will tell you how that weight has to be distributed across your axles.

Let's say you have a truck with a GVWR of 7,000 pounds, and both the front and rear GAWRs are 3,500 pounds each. If you load 4,000 pounds of cargo directly over the rear axle, you've gone well over the rear axle's GAWR — even though you're still under the truck's GVWR. That puts too much stress on the suspension, wheels, and tires on that end, which can lead to uneven wear, blown shocks, or even a crash.

Tongue weight from safely towing a trailer or camper will also push directly onto the rear axle, which counts toward GAWR just like any cargo. That's why manufacturers are required to calculate GAWR based on the load-carrying capacity of each axle and to clearly list it on the sticker inside the driver's door. You can't raise your GAWR, either, as it's a factory-certified rating. If you're adding gear, tools, or even custom upgrades like bigger aftermarket tires, it's a smart idea to visit a public scale and check your front and rear axle weights beforehand.