You Can Estimate Your Travel Trailer's Tongue Weight With A Bathroom Scale - Here's How

Start with your bathroom scale placed flat on the ground with the brick (or another support surface) about two feet away from it. The brick and scale should be the same height off the ground. Next, place a short piece of pipe across the scale, another across the brick, then lay your 2x4 across both pipes. The pipes help distribute the weight evenly across the surface they're resting on, and allow the 2x4 to move around if needed.

Adjust the pipe on the brick to be one foot away from where your trailer jack would sit, and the pipe on your scale two feet in front of it. Set another sturdy wooden block on top of the 2x4, under the jack's position — this is where you'll lower the trailer's tongue jack. Once everything is lined up, make sure the scale reads zero before slowly lowering the trailer coupler onto the wooden block you just placed on the 2x4.

Because your trailer jack is positioned one foot away from the brick-side pipe and two feet away from the scale-side pipe, the scale is only registering one-third of the real tongue weight. Whatever number your scale shows, multiply it by three to get your true tongue weight. If the scale-side pipe was three feet away from the other pipe, the scale would register one-fourth of the actual tongue weight, and you would need to multiply the initial measurement by four. Either way, ensure the final tongue weight still falls within 10-15% of your trailer's total weight to be extra cautious. If you adjust anything on your trailer after this calculation, you'll need to recalculate. That number only holds if your trailer load does, too.