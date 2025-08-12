Why Do Some Military Parachutes Have Holes?

Some parachutes feature openings or holes, which aid in stability and control. Without a means for some air to escape through the top of the canopy, wind could force the parachute to rock back-and-forth violently. In some cases, the fabric can actually fold in on itself, sending the soldier into an uncontrolled fall. While it seems counterintuitive, you want some air to flow through the parachute to enable a safe decent.

The armed forces utilize parachuting to insert both soldiers and equipment near to the battlefield or area of operations. The largest airborne operation in history took place in World War II, during Operation Market Garden, which saw around 35,000 paratroopers and glider-equipped soldiers drop into Holland. These kinds of jumps use static line parachutes, where many soldiers are clipped to a line mounted inside the plane that automatically pulls the chute as the they leap out.

Currently, the parachute used for static line jumps is the T-11, which features a large square shape when deployed, and includes several deliberate openings in the fabric for controlled decent. The T-11 accommodates a wide array of soldier sizes up to 400 pounds, and drops at around 19 feet per second. It doesn't provide a lot of steering control, but with the impressive specifications of Boeing's C-17 Globemaster III , more than a hundred soldiers can jump within seconds of each other.