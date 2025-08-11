Which U-Haul Rental Truck Comes With Cruise Control?

Packing up all of your stuff and relocating it to a new home can be a truly grueling experience. And for many Americans, it's not out of the ordinary to move a dozen times in their lifetime. Of course, you can hire a moving company, but you're looking at between around $2,000 and $5,500, depending on the distance. So many people choose to save money and do the operation themselves, renting a truck, and luring friends or family to help with the promise of free pizza. There are several things to consider before you rent from U-Haul, such as truck size. But one way to save money and frustration you may not have considered is cruise control, which is available on U-Haul's 26-foot F650 moving truck.

If you're relocating across the country, or even just across the state, cruise control could help make the driving portion of your move more tolerable. One of the advantages of engaging cruise control is that you burn up less gas during your trip. It turns out that unless you can keep your speed relatively consistent, the oscillation between accelerating and slowing down takes a toll on fuel economy. Setting the desired speed with cruise control can also help prevent a speeding ticket, which would be the last thing you'd want during a stressful move. Finally, this feature can help provide your body a bit of a break, especially on long stretches of highway, with no need to keep your foot over the accelerator the entire time.