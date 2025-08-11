Can This Low-Cost Bench Tool Detect Faulty Batteries Before They Catch Fire?

The centerpiece of any electric car is the battery, both in terms of innovation and hazard. However, batteries can sometimes go up in flames, and the risks of them catching fire in closed spaces only raise the damage potential, though some argue that it's more hype than reality.

Experts at Drexel University claim to have created an ultrasound-based bench tool that can detect faulty batteries before they are deployed and pose a material hazard. The team claims that the methods developed by them "would immediately reveal any damage or flaws that could lead to overheating and even cause thermal runaway," a system breakdown in lithium-ion batteries in which an uncontrolled chemical reaction leads to a sustained rise in temperature levels and also jacks up the pressure levels, leading to leakage of harmful gases, fire, and even explosion.

The current trend in the industry is that a small batch of batteries rolling off the assembly line receives physical examinations and electrical tests to find any flaws. X-ray imaging is also used, but the assessment protocols are not comprehensive. The ultrasound-based approach is claimed to be faster, more affordable, and offers a deeper level of structural insight.