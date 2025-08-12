This Dodge Truck Quietly Served On WW2 Front Lines - Here's Why It Mattered

Dodge also produced thousands of other variants of the WC, such as the WC-54, which was an ambulance with 26,002 trucks built between 1942 and 1944. In addition, there were the WC-62 and WC-63, both 6x6 one-and-a-half-ton trucks manufactured between 1943 and 1945. Dodge produced over 20,000 trucks of each type, with the only difference between the two being that the WC-63 was equipped with a winch.

However, some of the variants were produced in very limited numbers, like the express body WC-5 and chassis-only WC-20, which had only 60 and 30 units built, respectively. The 4x2 panel WC-37 and WC-49 each had only six and eight units made, while the WC-50 and WC-39, both of which were 4x2 telephone installations, each had only one unit built.

Regardless of variant production, each WC became essential to daily military operations, where they weaved through the fire to transport weapons and troops, rescue injured soldiers, and serve as command platforms, among many other activities. You could even argue that without them or any other vehicle serving similar purposes, the war might have ended quite differently. So, while history might praise more prominent crafts like the Sherman or Boeing's B-17 Flying Fortress, remember that the WC played just as important a role in helping the Allies achieve victory as those vehicles.