What's Considered High Mileage For A Used Car? What To Know Before You Buy

The average mileage covered each year by motorists in the US is about 12,200 miles. So, if you are shopping around for a 10-year-old car, it's logical to assume that most examples on the market will have in the region of 120,000 miles. Anything higher than this could be considered as high mileage, as it's higher than the average. For example, a two-year-old car with 40,000 miles could easily be considered high, whereas an eight-year-old model with the same mileage would be low. It's all relative.

Another way in which to decide whether the mileage is too high or not is by consulting financial or insurance companies. For example, Bank of America will not finance vehicles with more than 125,000 miles, which suggests anything north of that is too high. Mileages north of this would suggest the vehicle will begin to need constant repairs, and so they pose too large a risk to lenders. Experian shares similar stats, claiming that, while some lenders will consider cars with up to 150,000 miles, they will typically raise the APR rate to counter the increased level of risk.

Regardless of a vehicle's age, certain mileages are off-putting to many customers. For example, many people tend to try and find cars with less than 100,000 miles, as they consider anything north of this as too high, and that big bills are almost certainly looming. However, advances in automotive technology mean modern cars are passing this threshold much easier than older cars ever did. So is 100,000 miles even considered high anymore?