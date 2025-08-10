What Off-Roaders Did The US Military Use Before The Advent Of The Jeep?

Throughout the decades, a few modes of military transportation have become the stuff of legend. In the United States in particular, the Jeep has become an enduring symbol of military travel. The Jeep is widely-regarded as America's greatest contribution to modern warfare, and for good reason. These off-road vehicles proved reliable, durable, and quick on the battlefield, making them perfect for moving soldiers and other key personnel from one point to another. With that said, as famous and synonymous as the U.S. military as the Jeep is, it's not quite the first of its kind. The armed forces employed other rugged rides before it came along.

The Jeep came to fruition in the 1940s during the Second World War, though it didn't mark the first use of military-grade off-road vehicles. The history of such rides goes back to the First World War, with GMC's Model 16 three-quarter-ton truck first making waves in 1916, renamed as the Class AA military truck. These vehicles were used primarily to move troops and serve as ambulances. Meanwhile, the GMC Model 23s were also put to use during the globe-spanning conflict. These were also utilized to move troops around, in addition to supporting planes during reconnaissance missions and lend a hand in artillery operations.

As GMC Model 16 and Model 23 trucks were put through their paces during World War I, other automakers contributed to the war effort. This innovation led to a civilian favorite becoming a wartime hero.