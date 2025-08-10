What's The Difference Between Axle-Forward And Axle-Back Trucks?

There are a huge number of variations in the trucking world, and picking whether you require a light, medium, or heavy-duty truck is only the start of it. Choosing whether you require an axle-forward or axle-back truck is another consideration to make; these can also be referred to as set-forward and set-back axles.

These names are quite self-explanatory. With an axle-forward design, the front axle is pushed as far towards the nose of the truck as possible, whereas with an axle-back design, the front axle is tucked closer toward the cab. One example of a truck with an axle-forward design would be the now discontinued Kenworth W900, whereas some Freightliner Cascadia models sport axle-back configurations.

Between the two styles are a number of key differences, with perhaps the most obvious being the styling. The front axle's placement will of course change the positioning of the front wheels, so it's quite easy to distinguish between the two styles. This may be the most obvious difference, but it's not why truckers pick one design over the other. Rather, truckers will typically favor a particular axle design due to the aerodynamic and maneuverability traits it offers.