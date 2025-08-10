Yes, Hyundai Also Makes TVs (But You Can't Buy Them In The US)

When you think about Hyundai, you'll probably think of successful cars like the Ioniq and Santa Fe. But did you know that in certain parts of the world, the brand is also associated with appliances, especially television displays? In fact, Hyundai was the first company to introduce a 3D television to Japan in 2008, a few years before Samsung introduced the first mass-produced 3D LED TVs globally in 2010. It's unclear when exactly Hyundai formed its home appliances division, as the company's digital footprint is mostly focused on its automotive business. However, we know that it's been making electronics since at least the mid-1980s.

If you're wondering why you haven't heard of or seen Hyundai-branded TVs before, it's because the company does not sell them in the U.S. for reasons that remain undisclosed. The closest the American market can get to accessing Hyundai's television experience is through the Channel Hyundai smart TV app, which launched in September 2020. It was added to the ecosystem of LG and Samsung smart TV apps, providing consumers with an interactive digital interface for the brand's new car releases.

So, where does Hyundai sell its TVs? An extensive list of all countries where the brand offers its televisions is not available. However, we've found online listings for Hyundai TVs in various countries such as Australia, Russia, Mexico, Peru, Egypt, India, the Philippines, Tunisia, Morocco, Sudan, and Yemen. Meanwhile, aside from the 3D TV it manufactured for a local retailer, Hyundai has seemingly not sold its TVs in Japan.