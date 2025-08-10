When Did Rolls-Royce Start Making Airplane Engines & How Did It Get Into The Industry?

Car enthusiasts will know Rolls-Royce as a maker of ultra-luxury cars, and aviation enthusiasts will know Rolls-Royce as a maker of engines for some of the world's most famous aircraft. Originally, the two companies were one and the same, but Rolls-Royce plc and Rolls-Royce Motor Cars have operated as two separate entities since 1971.

The original Rolls-Royce company was founded in the early 1900s, when engineer and businessman Henry Royce partnered with leading car dealer Charles Rolls. The partnership began in 1904 and, by 1906, the company had launched the 40/50 HP "Silver Ghost," which proved hugely popular with wealthy buyers and remains one of the automaker's best-ever designs.

The company's expertise in making automotive engines meant that, during World War I, it was called upon to design aero engines for the British military. The Eagle, Rolls-Royce's first aero engine, was designed between 1914 and 1915, primarily by Henry Royce. At the time, Royce was forced to work from his house in the south of England due to ill health, with his design team joining him at his home before sending his instructions to the Rolls-Royce factory around 200 miles north. Despite the impracticality of shipping countless design revisions up and down the country, the initial engine design was completed in a matter of months, with the first airplane equipped with a Rolls-Royce engine taking flight in December 1915.