Honda CBR300 Top Speed: How Fast Is The Motorcycle?
Honda isn't publishing top speed numbers for its sportbikes, a rule that even applies to the CBR300R, the smallest and least expensive of the Honda CB/R series motorcycles. With that in mind, we turned our eyes to the Honda CBR300R to see what it was capable of. In this instance, a review from Hagerty reports the Honda CBR300R's top speed peaks somewhere around 100 mph, which you can also see in videos from owners.
In keeping with its modest-performance theme, acceleration times from zero to 60 mph come in around seven seconds. Admittedly, the CBR300R's numbers are far less impressive than those posted by nearly any other sportbike. However, there's also a much smaller chance it will throw you off the back of it as you whiskey throttle through an intersection. This makes the Honda CBR300R a great motorcycle for beginners looking to dip a metaphorical toe into the world of sportbikes, as well as those whose days of riding wheelies down the freeway are behind them but still long for the feel of a sportbike without the drama an extra 100 horsepower can bring.
Is the Honda CBR300R worth buying?
Of course, the Honda CBR300R is worth buying, as long as it meets the requirements you desire in a motorcycle, since it's one of the cheapest Honda motorcycles to maintain. In addition, Honda's last update to the CBR300R lists a choice between Grand Prix Red or Matte Gray Metallic color schemes at $4,899.00 MSRP plus a $600 Destination Charge. The CBR300R ABS also has the same color options, with an MSRP of $5,099 plus the Destination Charge. The bad news is that 2022 was the final production year for the CBR300R, so you'll be hard pressed to find a new model on any showroom floor.
If you're not into buying a pre-owned CBR300R and/or the sportbike styling isn't your main focus, Honda offers a Naked version of the CBR300R for 2025. That motorcycle is the Honda CB300R, also a good bike for beginners, currently priced at $5,149 plus Destination Charge. The 2025 Honda CB300R comes standard with ABS and a choice between Matte Black Metallic and Pearl Dusk Yellow.
Honda CB/R300R specs
Whether you choose the new CB300R or a well-loved CBR300R, you'll get essentially the same drivetrain. The liquid-cooled single-cylinder four-stroke engine has a 76.0mm bore and a crankshaft providing 63.0mm of stroke for a displacement of 286cc. Dual overhead camshafts open and close four valves. Two intake valves open to bring in the fuel-injected mixture delivered by a 38.0mm throttle body. The engine's compression cycle culminates in a 10.7:1 compression ratio, altogether good for around 30 to 31 horsepower and in the neighborhood of 20 lb-ft of torque. Then two exhaust valves open to expel the spent gas before starting the cycle over again.
With its additional fairings and 0.8-gallon larger fuel tank, the CBR300R weighs 364 pounds ready to ride, compared to the CB300R, one of the lightest motorcycles on the market in 2024, which tips the scales at 316 pounds before adding a rider. Other differences include the CB300R's taller seat height at 31.6 inches (30.7 for the CBR300R), increased suspension travel (5.1 front and 5.2 rear versus 4.6 and 4.1 inches), and shorter wheelbase (53.2 vs. 54.3 inches).