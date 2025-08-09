Honda CBR300 Top Speed: How Fast Is The Motorcycle?

Honda isn't publishing top speed numbers for its sportbikes, a rule that even applies to the CBR300R, the smallest and least expensive of the Honda CB/R series motorcycles. With that in mind, we turned our eyes to the Honda CBR300R to see what it was capable of. In this instance, a review from Hagerty reports the Honda CBR300R's top speed peaks somewhere around 100 mph, which you can also see in videos from owners.

In keeping with its modest-performance theme, acceleration times from zero to 60 mph come in around seven seconds. Admittedly, the CBR300R's numbers are far less impressive than those posted by nearly any other sportbike. However, there's also a much smaller chance it will throw you off the back of it as you whiskey throttle through an intersection. This makes the Honda CBR300R a great motorcycle for beginners looking to dip a metaphorical toe into the world of sportbikes, as well as those whose days of riding wheelies down the freeway are behind them but still long for the feel of a sportbike without the drama an extra 100 horsepower can bring.