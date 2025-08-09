Does Leaving A USB Charger Plugged In Drain Your Car Battery? It Depends

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

More than 200 million vehicles today offer USB ports, according to ZDNet. These ports provide a means to charge devices during travel, such as smartphones, tablets, and portable consoles like the Nintendo Switch. Of course, this is only one of the ways to use your car's USB ports. However, one concern from motorists has surfaced regarding the effect these charging devices have on the vehicle's battery. If your USB ports were active and you parked your car for an extended period, would you return to a dead battery?

Most likely, you wouldn't deplete your battery, but it varies based on the year, make, and model of your vehicle. To be certain, you should consult your vehicle's owner's manual and verify. Most modern cars feature something called Retained Accessory Power (RAP), which essentially continues to provide energy to things like the USB charging ports until either a predetermined timer has run out or you open the door to exit the vehicle.

Some examples include the smart charging USB ports on a 2024 Jeep Wrangler that will continue to charge any device plugged into it for as long as an hour after shutting the engine off. In addition, models like the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, which similarly uses RAP, do indicate that the front console USB port can be converted from powering on only when the car is running to constant power, but it requires you pulling its fuse and placing it into another slot in the fuse box.