Does Leaving A USB Charger Plugged In Drain Your Car Battery? It Depends
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
More than 200 million vehicles today offer USB ports, according to ZDNet. These ports provide a means to charge devices during travel, such as smartphones, tablets, and portable consoles like the Nintendo Switch. Of course, this is only one of the ways to use your car's USB ports. However, one concern from motorists has surfaced regarding the effect these charging devices have on the vehicle's battery. If your USB ports were active and you parked your car for an extended period, would you return to a dead battery?
Most likely, you wouldn't deplete your battery, but it varies based on the year, make, and model of your vehicle. To be certain, you should consult your vehicle's owner's manual and verify. Most modern cars feature something called Retained Accessory Power (RAP), which essentially continues to provide energy to things like the USB charging ports until either a predetermined timer has run out or you open the door to exit the vehicle.
Some examples include the smart charging USB ports on a 2024 Jeep Wrangler that will continue to charge any device plugged into it for as long as an hour after shutting the engine off. In addition, models like the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica, which similarly uses RAP, do indicate that the front console USB port can be converted from powering on only when the car is running to constant power, but it requires you pulling its fuse and placing it into another slot in the fuse box.
12-Volt power outlets are more likely to be battery powered
The 12-volt power outlets (often referred to as cigarette lighter plugs) are where you need to be careful draining the battery, as some of these do remain powered all the time. Fortunately, some automakers like Chrysler indicate either a key or a battery icon on the cap of 12-volt outlets. The key indicates power when the ignition is used, whereas the battery symbol alerts you that it's continuously powered. The front 12-volt power outlet, like the USB ports mentioned above, can sometimes be switched from standard operation to continuous power by moving the fuse.
If your vehicle lacks enough USB ports, products like the LISEN 54W Car Phone Charger USB C, Cigarette Lighter Adapter can help. But these are small and can easily be forgotten, especially if using the rear cargo space outlet. If you were to forget to disconnect one of these adapters receiving continuous power, it could drain your car battery.
You may wonder why these continuous power ports even exist if it's possible for them to deplete your battery. There are plenty of handy car accessories that use your car's 12V outlet, and some of them would be highly inconvenient if they required your vehicle's ignition. For example, if you're flat-towing a vehicle, the engine must be turned off, but you can use continuous power ports for something like a flat-tow brake for added safety.